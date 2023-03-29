E/Kameng police nab ATM robber

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: The East Kameng police on Tuesday informed that they have arrested one Taguk Rang, who was involved in the SBI ATM robbery that had taken place in Seppa on 15 February, and recovered over Rs 20 lakhs in cash, one vehicle that had been purchased with the robbed money, a revolver, and a two-wheeler used in committing the crime.

The accused is employed as a contingency worker in the rural works department, the police said.

“On 15 February, the SBI cash officer had lodged an FIR at the police station, stating that the suitcase containing cash was snatched after firing of two rounds during the process of ATM replenishment by a bank team at Type 1 Colony,” SP Rahul Gupta informed in a release.

A case (u/s 392/307 IPC r/w Section 27 Arms Act) was registered on the same day and endorsed to PS OC Inspector Sochi Don.

The police team arrested Taguk Rang (32), a native of Rang village near Seppa, on 24 March.

“He had earlier worked as a contractor, which landed him in financial loss and a lot of debts,” the SP said, adding that Rang has no prior criminal record.

Based on the disclosure by the accused, the police recovered Rs 15,50,000 in cash, remaining from the robbed amount; Rs 5,25,000 that he had paid to five persons to repay his loans; the revolver used in commission of the offence; a Honda Grazia two-wheeler used in committing the crime; a Maruti Alto car bought by the accused with the robbed money, and a mobile phone bought with the robbed money, among other things.

“The empty cartridges of two rounds fired during commission of offence were also recovered,” the SP said.