Wushu athletes from SAI NCoE shine in Federation Cup

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: Three wushu athletes from the Sports Authority of India’s [SAI] National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) showed brilliant performance to win a medal each in the sixth Federation Cup Wushu Championship, which was held at Lovely Professional University, Punjab, from 20-24 March.

While Kigo Yoka won a gold medal in the 60 kg category, Gyamar Yatup [48 kg] and Lucy Miuli [52 kg] won a silver medal and a bronze medal, respectively, SAI NCoE Assistant Director Satrajit Kachari informed in a release.

Umesh Kumar Yadav accompanied the team as coach in the championship.