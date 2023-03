ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: Golom Tinku of Arunachal Pradesh, representing India at the ongoing IWF World Youth Championship in Durres, Albania, won a bronze medal in the men’s 61 kg snatch event on Sunday. He lifted 112 kgs.

The gold and silver medals went to Begtyyarov of Turkmenistan and K Brum of Vietnam, who lifted 114 kgs and 113 kgs, respectively.

Tinku was the lone lifter from Arunachal to represent the country in the event, Indian Weightlifting Federation vice president Abraham K Techi informed.