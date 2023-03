The Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board organized a series of awareness camps for the Building and Other Construction (BOC) workers in Dibang Valley district recently. The camps were organized at Punli on 18 March, at GREF Camp Anini on 19 March, at Mipi-16 GREF Camp on 20 March and Mipi GREF Camp on 21 March. (DIPRO)