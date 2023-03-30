AWWs urged to create awareness about govt schemes

TEZU, 29 Mar: Lohit assistant commissioner Himanshu Nigam has asked Anganwadi workers (AWWs) to create awareness about the benefits of government schemes among the poor masses for their welfare.

He said this while attending a recipe competition which was conducted by the ICDS deputy director as part of the ongoing Poshan Pakhwada celebrations at Tribal colony here on Wednesday.

Poshan Pakhwada is being celebrated at various Anganwadi centers of Tezu ICDS project from 20 March last.

The assistant commissioner also spoke about the benefits of millets.

He later distributed prizes to the winners of the competition and planted a sapling at the AWC premises. (DIPRO)