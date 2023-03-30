ITBP conducts veterinary camps in border villages

DIRANG, 29 Mar: The 4 ITBP Bn organized veterinary camps under its civic action program at the border areas of Thingbu and Sangti villages in West Kameng district.

During the camps, medical team headed by assistant commandant Dr. Ashutosh Fular offered free treatment and medicine to animals.

Speaking on the occasion, 4 ITBP Bn commandant Thoudam S Mangang assured to continue all possible assistance to the people.

Further, he stated that his battalion has organized many veterinary, medical camps and other civic action programs in border area villages.

The village leaders and villagers of both the villages expressed their gratitude to the 4 ITBP Bn for their yeoman service.