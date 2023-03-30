Progressive farmers, PM Kisan beneficiaries felicitated

SINGCHUNG, 29 Mar: The West Kameng district unit of the Bharatiya Kisan Morcha felicitated seven progressive farmers and five PM Kisan beneficiaries of Bichum village during its executive body meeting at Bichum village here in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

Octogenarian Ala Bachung (80), the oldest person of the village, was also felicitated.

The meeting, which was held under the leadership of West Kameng district Bharatiya Kisan Morcha president Tsering Tashi, was attended by West Kameng district BJP president Yeshi Yamchodu, general secretary Singli Hagam, ZPMs Lekhi Sakrinsow and Akhil Kumar Jebisow, state Sampark Abhiyan co-convenor (w/z) Rinchin Khandu, among others.

Earlier, the participants held a condolence meeting on the demise of renowned public leader of Aka (Hrusso) community Govardhan Nimasow, and offered prayers for eternal peace of the departed soul.