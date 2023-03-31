DBC gets ‘A’ grade NAAC accreditation

JOLLANG, 30 Mar: The Don Bosco College (DBC) here received an ‘A’ grade accreditation in the first cycle from the National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC) on 30 March, the college informed in a release.

An NAAC peer team, headed by former Kakatia University (Telengana) vice chancellor Dr Boda Venkat Rathnam, had visited the college on 23 and 24 March.

The NAAC is a government organisation that assesses and accredits higher education institutions, and is an autonomous body funded by the University Grants Commission.

Established in 2002, the DBC is an educational institution of the Catholic Church, belonging to and managed by the Salesians of the Don Bosco Educational Society.

The college is named after St John Bosco, a Catholic priest and a prominent educationist who was engaged in the welfare of youngsters.