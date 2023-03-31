Sainik school’s 150th ATC concludes

NIGLOK, 30 Mar: The weeklong 150th annual training camp (ATC) for students of the sainik school here in East Siang district concluded on Thursday.

The ATC, along with a certification training programme for 113 cadets of Classes 9 and 10 was conducted by Pasighat-based 220 AP battalion of the NCC from 22-29 March.

Shillong (Meghalaya)-based NCC NER Group Commander, Brig PM Bali, inspected and addressed the cadets on the inaugural day, and motivated them to join the defence services, including paramilitary forces, stating that “it would be a noble service to the motherland.”

During the valedictory function on 29 March, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering interacted with the cadets and commended them for their smart military bearing.

He expressed appreciation for NCC CO, Lt Col MS Nijjar and his team, Sainik School Principal Commander Praveen Kumar Pola, CTOs, JCOs and NCOs for conducting the training, and expressed hope that the cadets benefitted a lot from the training.

The MLA assured the principal that he would extend all possible support and cooperation to the school in making it “stronger and vibrant.” (DIPRO)