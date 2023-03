AALO, 30 Mar: The West Siang district-level volleyball and football tournaments for the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) started at the government secondary school in Pobdi here on Thursday.

The participating teams are the winners from each assembly constituency: Aalo West, Aalo East, and Liromoba.

Liromoba won the inaugural boys’ football match after defeating Aalo East by 3-0 goals. (DIPRO)