DEMGHSS NSS unit conducts social service

PASIGHAT, 1 Apr: The NSS unit of the Daying Ering Memorial Government Higher Secondary School (DEMGHSS) here in East Siang district on Saturday took part in a cleanliness drive in the school campus.

Led by NSS Programme Officer Boyem Jerang, the volunteers cleared the shrubs and bushes in and around the school’s boundary wall.

The volunteers also renovated and cleared the blocked drains and filled with soil and gravel the gaps between the Pasighat smart city CC road and the head road that leads to the school.

The volunteers also collected and disposed of plastic wastes, papers, clothes and other forms of trash.

The NSS programme officer told the volunteers that the DEMGHSS will be celebrating its golden jubilee either in the last part of October or in the first week of November this year.

He asked his volunteers to contribute towards the school, and appealed to the people to not litter the school campus.