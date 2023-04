LANDUNG, 1 Apr: Two hundred patients benefitted from a free health camp organised at the government middle school here in Papum Pare district on Saturday by the Donyi Polo Cultural & Charitable Trust, in collaboration with Papu Nallah-based Niba Hospital.

The camp, which was supported by Rites Limited, was attended by, among others, Indigenous Faith & Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh president Katung Waghe and engineer Tana Nikam.