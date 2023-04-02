Dist-level tourneys for HDMT ends

POBDI, 1 Apr: The West Siang district-level football and volleyball tournaments (boys and girls) for the Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) concluded at the playground of the secondary school here on 31 March.

In the final match of the boys’ football, Aalo East beat Liromoba by 1-0 goals, and in the girls’ football, Aalo East beat Liromoba.

Bakin Gamlin and Oyong Taga were declared the best player in the boys’ and the girls’ category, respectively.

In the boys’ volleyball final, Aalo West beat Liromoba, and in the girls’ volleyball final, Aalo East beat Liromoba, respectively.

Kirken Bagra of Aalo West and Banu Amo of Aalo East were declared the best player in the boys’ and the girls’ category, respectively. (DIPRO)