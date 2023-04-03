Org seeks reconstruction of road

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

RUKSIN/BILAT, 2 Apr: The Upper Legong Banggo Kebang Youth Wing (ULBKYW) has appealed to the executing agency to reconstruct the Pasighat-Ledum-Tene road, “in between Remi bridge and Korang, spanning 20 kms, with an estimated cost of Rs 29.87 crore,” alleging that the work on the road is substandard.

A monitoring committee, along with officials of the PWD and the East Siang district administration, inspected the road on Saturday, and asked that the work on the “low-standard road” be halted.

ULBKYW president Daniel Padung claimed that “the road is not as per the DPR,” and alleged that “wrong specifications are the main reasons for the bad condition of the road” being executed by the PWD.

A video footage of the work was also recorded during the inspection.

The ULBKYW said that “the PLT road in between Bilat and Mirem was constructed/renovated very recently but the quality is so poor that the completed road has started wearing off within a month.”

Earlier, the Bilat PWD assistant engineer had written to M/s Asean Agencies about the substandard work. The department also instructed the contractor to follow the DPR while constructing the road.