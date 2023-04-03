ABVP meet discusses social and environmental issues

TEZU, 2 Apr: Various social and local issues, such as drug abuse, corruption, environment, as well as the role of students in social change, were discussed during a meeting organised by the Lohit unit of the ABVP at the Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here in Lohit district on Sunday.

State ABVP president Rajan Mivu highlighted the role of the youths in fighting corruptions, while Tezu UD&H AE Kaknu Buchi spoke on waste management.

All Mishmi Women Welfare Society general secretary Shibali Yun Taing advised the students to stay away from drugs and focus on their studies.

Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi [Tezu block] chairman Yalum Ama encouraged the students to speak the truth and fight against social evils.

Students from different places in Lohit district attended the meeting. (DIPRO)