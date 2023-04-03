Pul elected as Anjaw ZPC

HAWAI, 2 Apr: Hawai South ZPM Soblem Pul, who contested on a BJP ticket, has been elected as the Anjaw zilla parishad chairperson (ZPC).

The ZPC’s seat had fallen vacant after the death of Sohai Ama on 19 March, and the by-election was held on 2 April. Pul was the lone candidate in the fray.

Returning Officer NK Namchoom declared Pul the winner from the general seat.

Anjaw DC Talo Jerang advised the new ZPC to “work hard

for the overall development of Anjaw district in a vibrant and transparent manner.” (DIPRO)