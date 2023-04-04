Bamang Toglik to be Indian team coach for Hand to Hand Fight World Cup Stage Friendship Cup

ITANAGAR, 3 Apr: The Hand to Hand Fighting Sports Federation of India has appointed Bamang Toglik as the coach of the Indian team which will represent India in the Hand to Hand Fight World Cup Stage Friendship Cup-2023, scheduled to be held at the Irina Viner Usmanova Gymnastics Palace in Moscow, Russia, from 7 to 9 April.

Toglik is the general secretary of the Arunachal Hand to Hand Fighting Sports Association.

A total of 21 countries, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Afghanistan, Belarus, Ghana, Germany, Georgia, Egypt, India, Jordan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Russia, Syria, Sierra Leone, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, France and South Ossetia are taking part in the event, Arunachal Hand to Hand Fighting Sports Association president Bamang Apo informed in a release on Monday.