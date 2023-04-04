Rally staged demanding ‘speedy trial and conviction’ of Tasso Grayu’s killer

ZIRO, 3 Apr: A massive rally was taken out here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday, demanding ‘speedy trial and conviction’ of the person involved in the murder of former editor of The Arunachal Times, Tasso Grayu.

More than 2,000 people, comprising family members, well-wishers, and members of pan-Tani NGOs, the Tani Supung Dukung, the Supung Jugo Council, the Supung Bulyang Council, the Apatani Youth Association, and the Priest Association, besides gaon buras and gaon buris took part in the rally.

The marchers demanded “speedy trial, conviction and capital punishment to the perpetrator of the murder of the prominent octogenarian public figure of Ziro plateau.”

The rally started from Padi Yubbe outdoor stadium, covered Dani Kunia Higher Secondary School, Pai Gate and Hapoli township, and culminated back at the stadium.

Several prominent public leaders and well-wishers, including former minister Padi Richo, former MLA Nani Ribia, APCC general secretary Nani Rajen, TSD president HK Shalla, Supung Bulyang Council member Nani Tatung, ZPMs Tasso Tana and Hage Dolo, AYA general secretary Nani Tangu, GB Nani Hanya and Gaon Buri Duyu Otung spoke in favour of “speedy trial, conviction and award of exemplary punishment to the perpetrator of the crime.”

On behalf of the bereaved family, District Agriculture Officer and president of the Hari Employees and Pensioneer’s Welfare Association, Tasso Butung, thanked the people “for taking part in the rally and exhibiting solidarity for the cause of late Tasso Grayu.” (DIPRO)