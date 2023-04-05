Guv, CM convey Mopin greetings

ITANAGAR, 4 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have in separate messages conveyed greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Mopin festival of the Galo community, and expressed hope that the festivities would herald happiness, contentment, prosperity, and a bumper harvest for all.

“On this joyous occasion, I join my Galo brethrens in offering prayers to almighty Donyi-Polo and Ane Mopin to bless each one of us with their choicest blessings,” the governor said in a message.

The chief minister in his message said that “Mopin is a time to soak into the majestic aura of the Galo people,” and described the festival as “a symbol of purity, peace and prosperity.”

“I pray to Ane Mopin to send her choicest blessings on all sentient beings, and believe that this year will usher in a new phase of development and good health for our state,” he said. (Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)