Data of widows in ICR to be collected for welfare schemes

ITANAGAR, 4 Apr: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) ADC Shweta Nagarkoti on Monday convened a meeting at the DC office here regarding initiating a drive to collect data of all the widows residing within the ICR, in collaboration with the Oju Welfare Association (OWA), the Women Helpline, and students pursuing internship at the OWA.

The objective of the initiative is to help the widows avail of state and central government welfare schemes like the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawal Scheme, the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana, the Chief Minister Vidya Scheme, the Dulari Kanya Scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, and others.

The data collection drive will be carried out by an OWA team and its interns from 4-10 April in various sectors and colonies of Itanagar, Naharlagun, Doimukh, Nirjuli and Banderdewa, OWA chairperson Ratan Anya informed.

“On completion of data collection, the report shall be analysed and accordingly an awareness camp shall be conducted,” she said. (DIPRO)