Mithi inaugurates ECCE centre

KORONU, 4 Apr: MLA Mutchu Mithi inaugurated an early childcare and education (ECCE) centre at the government secondary school here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, Mithi expressed satisfaction over the creation of a “wonderful environment” and infrastructure for the benefit of pre-primary schoolchildren.

“A beautiful activity room, equipped with plenty of play materials like TV set, etc, will surely attract the children, instilling in them a feeling of safety and security under the care and protection of dedicated trained teachers for pre-school children,” he said.

ADC Mamta Yadav, DDSE Dipok Tayeng, the Roing CDPO, the BEO (Academics) and the ISSE DPC accompanied the MLA.

Students, parents, teachers and panchayat leaders were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)