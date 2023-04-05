LEDP on tailoring concludes

ZIRO, 4 Apr: Thirty SHG members participated in a month-long livelihood & enterprise development programme (LEDP) on tailoring, which concluded here in Lower Subansiri district on Tuesday.

The programme was supported by the NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office, and implemented by Senyi Apoo Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd (SAMCSL), under the aegis of the Apatani Baptist Church Association (ABA).

The ‘valedictory-cum-certificate distribution’ function was attended by NABARD District Development Manager Mewang Lowang, besides SBI Chief Manager Lok Thappa, SBI LDM AK Choudhary, board members of the ABA, and 30 odd SHG trainees of the SAMCSL.

Addressing the trainees, Lowang said that “the NABARD has been continuously making efforts in creating and enabling environment for promotion of livelihoods of the rural poor.”

“For this training programme, the NABARD supported the cost of critical common facility in the form of 15 tailoring machines and one interlock machine, besides other training materials to the SAMCSL,” the NABARD informed in a release.

It said that the trainees were encouraged to “take up job of self-employed tailors by availing bank credit under schemes like the Mudra loan.”

Thappa, Choudhary and board members of the ABA also spoke.