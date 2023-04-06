CM calls for adoption of convergence mode in project implementation

ZIRO, 5 Apr: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has emphasized on adopting convergence mode in project implementation saying “it not only calls for participation of the local communities but also saves wastage of public money.”

The CM, who is on an official tour to Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, West Siang and Shi Yomi districts, said this after inaugurating the Tana Agyang View Point here in Lower Subansiri district on Wednesday.

Overlooking the Tahing Lampii cave, the project has been implemented by MGNREGA job cardholders in tie-up with Tayang Sukung and Nago Arang Gram Panchayats. The innovative, revenue-earning model, supported by Habung Welfare Society, is a fine example of convergence mode driven by the community.

Foundation Stone of the project was laid by Khandu in January last year.

Appreciating the Habung Welfare Society and the two Gram Panchayats of Tayang Sukung and Nago Arang for the novel initiative, Khandu said, “The project has set the trend of convergence mode of project implementation and urged others to follow suit.”

“A total of Rs. 20.75 lakhs was utilized for the project, which was sourced from various programs like the MGNREGA, ‘My village, My development Plan,’ 14th FC Grant, APEDA, state govt. resources and voluntary contributions from members of the Habung Welfare Society. This indeed is one of the best projects implemented through convergence mode. People of Ziro have shown a way forward,” Khandu said.

“If this same project would have been implemented under the sole jurisdiction of the state government in accordance with the old way of implementing projects, it would have cost the government exchequer not less than a crore,” he observed.

Khandu assured that the promised fund for further development of the site would be released soon.

He said that once the project is further developed and completed, he would invite members of other communities to visit it for case study on convergence model.

“Convergence model is the best way forward. People of rest of the communities should learn to take advantage of this model for development of their respective areas. I have been rooting for convergence model with all executing agencies of government departments, district administrations and community leaders since years,” Khandu said.

He also released the case study report of the entire convergence mode involved in implementation of the said project.

Local legislator and minister for agriculture Tage Taki and advisor tourism Laisam Simai were also present on the occasion. (CMO)