NCP questions Rijiju’s silence on China renaming places in Arunachal

MUMBAI, 5 Apr: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday sought to know why Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, was silent on China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Beijing recently announced Chinese names for 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh which the neighboring country claims as southern part of Tibet.

“Why is Rijiju silent on the renaming issue? Is he afraid of speaking? He being an MP from Arunachal Pradesh makes him duty bound to be the first one to react to China’s naming of these places,” NCP’s national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said in a statement.

Rijiju should concentrate on his duty as an MP too and voice all the “wrongdoings” of China against the state he belongs to, he added.

China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs has standardized the names of 11 places in Zangnan (southern part of Southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region) in Chinese characters, Tibetan and

Pinyin, in accordance with regulations on geographical names issued by the State Council, China’s cabinet.

The list includes precise coordinates for two land areas, two residential areas, five mountain peaks, and two rivers, along with their subordinate administrative districts.

“This is the third batch of standardized geographical names in Zangnan issued by the civil affairs ministry. The first batch of the standardized names of six places in Zangnan was released in 2017, and the second batch of 15 places was issued in 2021,” the state-run Global Times reported. (With PTI inputs)