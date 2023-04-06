PHC inaugurated at Anpum village

ROING, 5 Apr: A primary health Centre (PHC) was inaugurated by MLA Gum Tayeng on Wednesday at Anpum village in Dambuk subdivision of Lower Dibang Valley in the presence of ZPC Tony Borang, ADC Sibo Passing, DMO Dr. Tajing Taki and the public of the area.

The PHC, constructed under BADP 2021 scheme, will immensely benefit the public of the area.

A new ambulance donated by NHPC under CSR scheme also was handed over to the medical officer, Anpum.

Medicinal plants were planted within the hospital complex to mark the occasion. (DIPRO)