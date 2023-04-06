Judo player felicitated

BHALUKPONG, 5 Apr: Reshma Thasusow, who won three bronze medals at recently held Khelo India Women League under Sub-Junior Judo Tournament in Guwahati, Kolkata and Imphal, was felicitated by the All Aka (Hrusso) Students’ Union (AARSU) here on Wednesday.

While appreciating Reshma Thasusow, AARSU president David Jebisow said, “It is a moment of pride for our community in particular and state in general.”

The AARSU team also appreciated Aka Shotuko-Kunu convenor Paul Sidisow and Anjali Sidisow for extending their help and support to the young sportsperson.

The program was also attended by former AARSU president Atul Thasusow, Fittest Bhalukpong chairman Sanjiv Sagrosow and the family of Reshma Thasusow.