Two days SEE learning prog underway

TAWANG, 5 Apr: Karmic and Adhyatmik Affairs department (DoKAA) chairman Jambey Wangdi inaugurated a two days training programme on SEE (Social, Emotional and Ethical) learning for the Bhoti language teachers here in Tawang district on Wednesday.

In his inaugural address, Wangdi spoke on the importance of one’s own dialect.

“Our parents handed over the beautiful tradition and culture to us and it’s our responsibility now to hand it over to coming generation without it being diluted,” he said and appealed to the present generation, including parents and teachers to shoulder their responsibility and play important role in preserving own dialect, tradition and culture.

Wangdi informed that due to series of unfortunate deaths of senior leaders and MLA from Lungla, the training programme on SEE learning could not be continued last time.

Tawang DDSE Hridhar Phuntso asked the teachers to implement whatever is learnt in the training at grass root level. He also said that preservation of own dialect is important ‘without which we are losing our identity.’

One of the resource persons, Thupten Kalden said SEE learning is basically to learn how to practice warm heartedness without having any religious affinity, which in turn will be beneficial to all.

He further informed that initially the SEE learning programme was launched by the Dalai Lama in Delhi on 4 April, 2019.

“In the beginning training was given in 14 languages, and after review meeting in December 2022, it is now covering 22 languages in 44 countries and there is two SEE learning centre in India,” he said.

Earlier, the artist of Monpa Institute of Performing Arts (MIPA) Pema Tashi presented Drekar (dramatic monologue).

All the Bhoti language teachers of the district are participating in the training. (DIPRO)