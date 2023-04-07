Intensify police patrolling to check drugs’ inflow: DC

YUPIA, 6 Apr: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Sachin Rana called for “intensifying police patrolling around the periphery of Itanagar to check the influx of drugs and other substances.”

Chairing a district-level meeting on implementation of a joint action plan to prevent drugs and substance abuse among the youths here on Thursday, the DC said: “Itanagar, where the cases of drug trafficking is maximum, is a landlocked city. Half of the battle against the drugs is won if all the entry points which fall under Papum Pare are guarded and monitored to cut off the supply chain.”

He urged Doimukh and Balijan SDPO Maga Tago to devise strategies to improve vigilance at the check gates.

Stating that the fight against drugs is a collective effort, the DC called for “concerted efforts from all the departments, NGOs, religious leaders and CBOs” to eradicate the drug menace.

“The medical department, tax and excise, trade and development, and the market welfare associations should work in tandem to ensure strict compliance with the COPTA, and ensure that CCTV cameras are installed at all the liquor shops and the orders of the district magistrate, prohibiting sale of liquor to minors, are displayed in a prominent place.”

He said also that “regular sensitisation on drug abuse, health and hygiene and

career counselling should be carried out in the schools to make children aware of the ill-effects of drugs on health and career.”

Rana asked all the members to submit their action plans to the IDCS deputy director, “who will then compile them to formulate the district action plan.”

Earlier, ICDS Deputy Director Aroty Tayeng presented a brief on the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Among others, DDSE TT Tara and representatives of the district child protection unit, the special juvenile police unit, the Child Welfare Committee, the Juvenile Justice Board, and the market welfare associations of Nyorch and Doimukh attended the meeting. (DIPRO)