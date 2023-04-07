Legal awareness campaign organised

ITANAGAR, 6 Apr: On the occasion of the platinum jubilee celebration of the Gauhati High Court, the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA), in association with Lekhi-based Arunachal Law Academy (ALA), conducted a door-to-door legal awareness campaign in Itanagar and Naharlagun areas on Thursday.

“The campaign was aimed at educating citizens about their legal rights and empowering them with the knowledge

to fight for justice, all the while reminding them of the 75 years of steadfast service Gauhati High court has provided to the people of Arunachal and the essential role it has played in shaping the state’s legal system and ensuring justice for its citizens,” the APSLSA informed in a press release.

Five teams, comprising APSLSA staffers and ALA faculty members and students, visited various areas in Sood, Nyorch, Tigdo, Doimukh, Nirjuli, Lekhi and Karsingsa and distributed informative leaflets and engaged with the communities.

“The campaign was well-received, and citizens appreciated the efforts of the APSLSA and the Arunachal Law Academy to promote legal awareness,” the APSLSA said.

Advocate Nani Modi of the APSLSA said that the legal services authority is committed to continue working towards creating a more just and equitable society, and urged the citizens to “come forward and seek legal aid when needed.”

Seven hundred beneficiaries belonging to various sections were sensitised to various legal schemes of public importance, including free legal aid, the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, etc, it said.