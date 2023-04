ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: The online common entrance exam (CEE) for Agnipath recruitment will commence from 17 April.

For candidates registered for ARO Jorhat (Assam), online CEE will be held at the Naharlagun, Dibrugarh and Jorhat examination centres.

Admit cards of the candidates who successfully registered for the online CEE are now available at https://joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The exact addresses of the examination centres and timings are printed on the admit cards of the candidates. (DIPR)