Make best use of technologies: NEC secy

TAWANG, 7 Apr: North Eastern Council (NEC) Secretary K Moses Chalai on Friday asked the officers of Tawang district to “make the best use of modern technologies in any field for better and quality production.”

Chalai, who is on a two-day visit to Tawang to inspect the overall progress of the developmental projects under the NEC in the district, also asked the officers to “explore more scope to hold tourists’ stay in Tawang.”

Discussing the traditional sources of livelihood of the Monpas, such as agriculture, horticulture and yak rearing, he asked the department concerned to seek assistance from institutes like the NESAC.

Earlier, Tawang DC Kesang Ngurup Damo apprised the secretary of Tawang’s historical background, geography, and flora and fauna, besides the major activities of the district administration.

The DC informed about the initiatives being taken up to “promote tourist spots towards Jemeithang and the eastern side of Tawang, which includes hot water spring and holy waterfall, which will increase tourist footfall in the district.”

The DC suggested that tourists visiting Tawang should undergo “one day and two nights’ acclimatisation to avoid high altitude-related health complications, before proceeding to the tourist spots in high-altitude forward areas.”

DHO Saifur Rahman informed that “the climatic condition of Tawang is conducive for off-season vegetables, especially broccoli,” and stressed on “the need to encourage farmers and link corporate sectors for its commercialisation.”

“Besides this, kiwi can be the second option as a commercial fruit for increasing farmers’ income,” he added.

SVO Tsering Drema informed that the yak population in the district is around 16,800, but said that, “due to pastoral land being used for security purposes, the number of yak rearing families is decreasing.”

Later, the secretary, accompanied by officers of the executing department, visited the Tawang monastery, and inspected the site for the festival ground. (DIPRO)