Guv, DGP discuss security issues

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: Governor KT Parnaik and Director General of Police (DGP) Satish Golcha discussed law and order and security-related issues of the state during a meeting at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The governor commended the DGP and his team for maintaining law and order in the state, and conveyed his appreciation for the officers and personnel of the state police “for successful operations in Tirap and Changlang districts.”

He stressed on the need to carry out “preventive police actions to check crimes and tackle unlawful activities like drugs, extortions and kidnappings in vulnerable areas of the state.”

Parnaik advised the DGP to “strengthen the intelligence network, reach out to the youths of the state and motivate them to join the police/armed forces, and instill a sense of security among the vulnerable sections of the society, especially in the remote villages.”

He also suggested implementing welfare measures for the police personnel, “particularly family accommodation.”

The DGP briefed the governor on the law and order situation in the state, as well as on organisational issues. (Raj Bhavan)