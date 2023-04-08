Sonowal, Mein, Saha attend Yoga Mahotsav

DIBRUGARH, 7 Apr: Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and the health ministers of Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur attended a ‘Yoga Mahotsav’ here in Assam on Friday.

Union MoS for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Rameshwar Teli and union MoS for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh also attended the Yoga Mahotsav, marking the 75 days’ countdown to the International Day of Yoga.

International students from Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya, Togo, Nepal, Nigeria, Lesotho, Botswana, Egypt, Namibia and Korea, apart from other students and yoga enthusiasts also participated in the mahotsav.

Speaking at the event, Mein said that “yoga is a wonderful gift of India’s rich heritage that has benefitted the world to become a healthier place.”

”Led by the prime minister, yoga has become a global movement. I am happy that I can participate in this event today as we work towards a healthier tomorrow,” Mein added.

Sonowal said that a 100-bedded yoga and naturopathy hospital will be set up here.

“The hospital will be set up by the AYUSH ministry, and will further bolster Dibrugarh as the centre of healthcare in the region,” he said.

Saha on his part said that, “Being a doctor, I understand the scores of benefits that yoga has to offer.

“I thank our AYUSH minister for inviting me to this wonderful event and making me part of a movement towards realising the vision of our prime minister of a healthy India,” he said. (PTI)