Hardcore ULFA (I) militant lays down arms

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: A hardcore ULFA (I) militant has surrendered before the Assam Rifles [AR] and the Tinsukia police in Assam on the eve of the so-called ‘foundation day’ of the proscribed group.

It is reported that the militant was tracked down and persuaded to join the mainstream, which he did after fleeing from a camp in Myanmar.

“Self-styled private Modon Asom alias Mintu Moran was persuaded to lay down arms and join the mainstream by the security forces,” an AR release said.

The release said that he fled from the dismal conditions of the ULFA (I) camp in Myanmar and surrendered before the Khonsa battalion of the AR.

As per the disclosures made by the surrendered militant, the AR said, “the life at UG camps was pitiable with acute shortage of resources, and the cadres were subjected to inhumane behavior by their superiors. It was this total disregard towards the wellbeing of their own cadres that finally prompted Modon Asom to flee the camp and lay down arms.”

The militant’s surrender on the ‘foundation day’ of the ULFA (I) comes as a severe blow to the militant outfit, the release said.

“The revelations made by the surrendered militant have reaffirmed the reports of poor living conditions and exploitation of youths, including girls, who are lured to join such groups on false promises and antinational sentiments,” the AR said.

“It again points towards the hollowness of the ideology of the group and the futility of their struggle,” the release added.