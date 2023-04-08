World Health Day observed

DIRANG, 7 Apr: The 4th Bn ITBP here in West Kameng district observed World Health Day by organising programmes especially for the women and children of the ITBP through videoconference on Friday.

During the videoconference, the ITBP’s New Delhi-based HWWA president Rimjhim Singh, along with respiratory specialist Dr Paritha Nayyar and Faridabad (Haryana)-based Asian Hospital gynaecologist Dr Aishwarya Sinha provided information and suggestions on women’s health.

In the unit-level programme, the unit’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Neeraj Bhargava gave a lecture on the topics ‘Health and wellness’ and ‘Nasha virodh.’

Informing that the World Health Day is observed since 7 April, 1948 to provide good healthcare to all, the CMO cautioned about the harmful effects of fast food on health.

“Many diseases and health-related problems arise in our body due to excessive consumption of fast food. Therefore, children should be allowed to eat fast food only in limited quantities,” he said, and highlighted the importance of yoga and meditation for better health.