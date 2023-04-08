E/Siang APLS unit discusses progs

PASIGHAT, 7 Apr: The members of the East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) on Friday discussed providing a platform for writers and poets to connect, contribute and share their creative works to enrich the literary landscape of the state and the nation.

The members also discussed future programmes and meets of the APLS, and participated in a poetry meet.

Writer Ponung Ering Angu (Doying -Collection of Folk Tales of the Adis), litterateur Kaling Borang, retired IAF group captain Mohonto Pangging (Keerook & Other Stories from North East India), retired JDHS Dr Kaling Dai, and folk artistes Delong Padung, Manjulata Prasad and Dr Ing Perme were among those present at the meeting.

District APLS president Ponung Ering Angu said that “writers Padma Shri Mamang Dai and luminary late Lummer Dai, hailing from the district, have contributed immensely to the literary arena of the state and the nation.”

Pao, who is the district APLS vice president, encouraged young budding writers, while folk artiste Padung stressed on documenting the state’s rich folk literature.

Adi Agom Kebang president Tagom Tamuk spoke in detail about the Adi lipik (alphabets).

Member B Jerang presented his satire works in Adi, while writer Tashiram Pertin presented a copy of his book, Litum Kebang, and spoke about the book. (DIPRO)