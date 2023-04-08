BJP organises cleanliness drive

ITANAGAR, 7 Apr: Members of the state BJP and the state BJP Yuva Morcha participated in a cleanliness drive at the RK Mission Hospital here on Friday to mark the Social Justice Week (6-14 April).

Highlighting the objective of the drive, state BJP vice president Tarh Tarak said that “it is our moral duty to keep the institution clean and hygienic for better services to the general masses.”

State BJP secretary Tiring Tiri informed about the slew of programmes lined up to be carried out till 14 April, such as generating awareness on millets, organic farming, tree plantation, etc. “It is being initiated by the state BJP organising team, Mahila Morcha, Kisan Morcha, ST & Minority Morcha of the BJP,” the party stated in a press release.

Among others, Tarak, Tiri, state BJP Kisan Morcha president Dunggolee Libang, and state BJP Yuva Morcha general secretary Dalong Tako participated in the drive.