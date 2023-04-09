HDMT: Jia defeat Dambuk 4-1

ROING, 8 Apr: Jia defeated Dambuk 4-1 in the final of the constituency level tournament for Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) played on Friday and qualified for the district level tournament scheduled to be held here in Lower Dibang Valley district from 13 April.

Lezing Boko was declared the best player.

Lower Dibang Valley ZPC Tony Borang distributed the prizes to the winners and runners-up.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Dambuk ADC Sibo Passing and EAC Olom Panggeng.

Six teams participated in the boys’ football. There was only one team in the boys’ volleyball and one team in the girls’ football tournaments. (DIPRO)