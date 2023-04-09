Zonal level Sansad Khel Spardha begins

ITANAGAR, 8 Apr: The zonal level Sansad Khel Spardha 2023 began in five different venues across the state on Saturday.

The event conceptualized by the Prime Minister aims at encouraging sports culture among the youths and identify their talents.

The zonal level events are being held in Deomali (Eastern Zone A) for the TCL districts, at Tezu (Eastern Zone B) for Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley, Dibang Valley, Anjaw and the host district Lohit, at Seppa (Western Zone) for host East Kameng, West Kameng, Pakke Kessang and Tawang districts, at Ziro (Central Zone A) for Lower Subansiri, Papum Pare, Kamle, Upper Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi and Itanagar Capital Region, and at Leparada (Central Zone B) for Upper Siang, Siang, Lower Siang, East Siang, West Siang, Shi Yomi and the host district.

The zonal level events (U-16) include long jump, high jump for boys and girls, shot put and javelin throw for boys, 100 mtr, 200 mtr, 800 mtr and 1500 mtr races for both boys and girls.

At Deomali, the Tirap-Changlang-Longding zonal-level competition for U-16 players (boys and girls) began at the Deomali ground.

Speaking on the occasion, Deomali ZPM Wangphoon Lowang appealed to all the participants coming from Tirap-Changlang-Longding to encourage the rest of the youths of TCL region to participate in games and sports under Sansad Khel Spardha and other sports activities under Khelo India. He vehemently appealed to the youths of TCL region to stay away from all kinds of unlawful and anti social activities including drugs abuse.

Tirap DC Hento Karga urged the participants to maintain discipline and become a good sportsperson for the state and country as a whole. He also informed about job reservation under sports quota for good sportspersons.

Earlier, organizing president-cum-Judo coach Yum Pangkhu highlighted the importance of conducting the Zonal Sansad Khel Spardha in Tirap district in particular and the state in general.

Organized by the District Olympic Association of Tirap district, the event was attended by coaches from the three districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding, DSO(sports) Noah Mongku, Deomali BDO P. Maham and others.

At Basar, the under-16 zonal level Sansad Khel Spradha for central zone (B) was organized at the ITBP ground by the Leparada District Olympic Association (LDOA).

MLA Nyamar Karbak, addressing the gathering, expressed his hope that the state would produce many more sportspersons of global stature in the days to come.

MLA Gokar Basar apprised the gathering that the district is gearing up for upgrading sport’s infrastructures to host many district & state level events.

Leparada DC and LDOA chief adviser Mamata Riba, Arunachal Olympic Association secretary general Bamang Tago and 49th ITBP Bn commandant Buta Suman were present on the occasion.

The winners of the zonal level Sansad Khel Spardha 2023 will qualify to participate in state level meet.

Arm wrestling (U-16), boxing (U-16), karate-do (U-18), table tennis (U-18), tug of war (U-16), taekwondo (U-17), weightlifting (U-17) and wushu (U-17) competitions will be conducted at the state level Sansad Khel Spradha, which will be held from 15 to 17 April at Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh and Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy.

Over 3,500 players from across the state are expected to participate in the event.

Union law and justice minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) president Taba Tedir are expected to attend the inaugural ceremony on 15 April at RGU.

The AOA has been entrusted to conduct the state level event. (DIPROs)