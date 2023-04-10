Apang inaugurates identification and assessment camp for differently abled persons

CHIMPU, 9 Apr: Former chief minister Gegong Apang on Sunday inaugurated a two-day identification and assessment camp for distribution of aids and assistive devices to hearing and visually impaired persons as well as persons with intellectual and multiple disabilities at Donyi Polo Mission School for Hearing and Visually Impaired (DPMSHVI) here.

The camp is being organized by Chennai-based National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) in collaboration with DPMSHVI.

In his inaugural address, Apang appreciated the noble initiative of NIEPMD in the larger interest of the differently abled persons of the state.

He said that organizing such camps in regular interval will immensely help in prevention, intervention and rehabilitation of the differently abled persons.

NIEPMD’s senior clinical staff-cum-camp co-ordinator Hari Mathi assured to provide technical professionals to the institution to take up the rehabilitation services for all types of disabilities in a more constructive way.

The team of NIEPMD will be visiting the state within two months to distribute the requisite aid and appliances to outstation beneficiaries based on assessment made during the two-day camp under the ADIP scheme of the social justice and empowerment ministry.

During the first day of the camp, all the students of the DPMSHVI have been screened, where few students with intellectual impairment have been identified.

RK Mission Hospital’s senior ENT specialist Dr. K Zaman was also present.