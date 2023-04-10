Trekking expedition to relive Besme trail flagged off

BOMDILA, 9 Apr: A trekking expedition organized by the senior citizens of Sherdukpen community to relive the famous Besme trail followed by the Sherdukpen community during their annual migration, was flagged off by Khellong Forest Division conservator of forest VK Jawal on Sunday.

Former ministers RK Khrimey and DK Thongdok, West Kameng DC Karma Leki, Rupa ADC and a host of people from Shergaon, Jigaon, Rupa, Kamengbari and Doimara areas of West Kameng district are participating in the historic trekking expedition titled ‘Besme Trek.’

The weeklong trek will pass through the Peri-La pass of West Kameng, which is considered to be the highest elephant corridor of the world located at an altitude of 11000 mtr, and is expected to culminate at Oaktum in Rupa on 13 April.

Former West Kameng ZPC RD Thongdok, the coordinator of the trip, said that the trek would not only revive the age-old tradition of winter migration of Sherdukpen people popularly known as ‘Besme,’ but will also encourage eco-tourism. (DIPRO)