BJP Kishan Morcha conducts awareness prog on millet cultivation

ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: Arunachal Pradesh State Kishan Morcha of Bharatiya Janata Party organized a mass awareness programme on “use of millets, organic farming and cultivation of millets” at Akash Deep complex here on Sunday to mark the BJP foundation day which began from 6 April.

State BJP Kishan Morcha president, speaking on the occasion, said that “millet is very important stable food item which contain lots of nutrition value.”

“We should use millet in our day to day diet at least one time a day which will definitely benefit our health,” he said.

State BJP general secretary Nalong Mize while appreciating the state Kishan Morcha for organizing the mass awareness programme said, “We should encourage millet cultivation in our state for economic development and livelihood of rural people.”

Resource person and Karsingsa KVK senior scientist Dr. Bangkeng Perme spoke on natural farming and chemical free organic farming, while state secretary-cum-vice-chairman of Social Justice Week Tiring Tiri highlighted the various programs being organised to mark the social justice week in the state.

Among others, BJP spokesperson Techi Necha, media co-convener Nima Sange, Arunachal Pradesh Khadi and Industries Board vice chairman Dukh Saha, Kishan Morcha general secretary Gumsen Lollen and host of BJP karyakartas participated in the program.