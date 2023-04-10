Indian ‘Hand to Hand’ fighters shine in world c’ship

ITANAGAR, 9 Apr: The Indian contingent showed brilliant performance at the World Hand to Hand Fighting Sport Junior and Cadet Championship (self defense event), which was held in Moscow, Russia from 7 to 9 April.

Harnam Singh [50 kg], Gurkirpal Singh [60 kg], Parul [55 kg] and Gaurav [50 kg] got ‘Cannes medals,’ Arunachal Hand to Hand Fighting Sports Association informed in a release.

Hand to Hand combat is a Russian martial art popularly known as Armeyskiy Rukopashniy.

More than 20 countries, including Russia, Syria, Afghanistan, Ghana, Germany, Romania, Italy, South Africa, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Malda, Jordan, Belarus, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan participated in the event.

Arunachal Hand to Hand Fighting Sports Association general secretary Bamang Toglik was the head coach and

Anita Rani was the assistant coach.

Hand to Hand Fighting Sports Federation of India president Pradeep Shinde also attended the championship.