DC asks addict GBs to undergo rehabilitation by 30 April or face legal action

[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, 9 Apr: Changlang district deputy commissioner Sunny K Singh through an executive order warned the GBs (Gaon Buras) of the district of stringent action ‘in case they are found guilty of indulging in drug consumption and peddling.’

Expressing serious concern over the reports on the rising cases of consumption and peddling of opium and other psychotropic substances in the district, the DC said “the GBs being the last mile unit of the district, are responsible to report any illicit activities in their village jurisdiction.”

On the reports of several GBs themselves involved in consumption of contraband substances like opium, the bureaucrat said “the GBs being signatory of various official documents must have

sound and sane mind to ensure effective discharge of their duties and responsibilities.”

However, in order to tackle the situation effectively, the DC asked the GBs to keep strict vigil and secretly disclose the names of addicts and peddlers in their jurisdiction to the local administration.

The GBs have also been asked to co-ordinate with their local administration and sensitize the villagers about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

The GBs who are addicts themselves have been asked to undergo voluntary rehabilitation in the nearest de-addiction centres by 30 April without fail and ‘thereafter submit discharge certificates to the administration on completion of their rehab courses.’

DC warned that ‘any GB found guilty of their involvement in drug addiction or its derivative after undergoing re-habilitation course will be summarily discharged from their duties and legal action will be initiated against them.’

Sunny Singh said the GBs, being pillar of democracy and last leg of administration, play a pivotal role in executing state and centrally sponsored schemes at the village level. ‘Any discrepancy on the part of head of villages naturally hinders smooth execution of schemes and thereby prohibits the poor villagers from getting the benefits of government sponsored schemes,” the DC said.

The DC appealed to all concerned to implement the directives of the order in letter and spirit for the welfare of the villagers of the district.

Ever since he joined as DC, Sunny K Singh has visited almost all villages in the district and personally sensitized the villagers on the ill effects of drugs and opened several de-addiction centres across the district paving way for addicts to get fresh lease of lives.