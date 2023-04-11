Min inaugurates vendors’ market

DEOMALI, 10 Apr: PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang on Monday inaugurated a vendors’ market of the DUDA here in Tirap district, in the presence of Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav.

The minister also distributed vendor allotment certificates to the beneficiaries.

He said that the market would help the local vendors in selling their organic products and earning livelihood.

The market is a project under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Urban Livelihood Mission (DAY-NLULM) and its objective is to alleviate urban poverty and address the livelihood concerns of the urban street vendors by facilitating access to suitable spaces, institutional credit, and social security to them.

Deomali ZPM Wangphhon Lowang, Soha ZPM Sam Korok, and the Khonsa UD&H division’s executive engineer also attended the programme. [DIPRO]