Rafting competition organised

KAMBA, 10 Apr: MLA Kento Jini flagged off a river rafting competition as part of the Yomgo River Festival (YRF) here on Monday, in the presence of MLA Nyamar Karbak, West Siang DC Penga Tato, and others.

The competition was flagged off from Peri village, and culminated at the Lebok island festival site, covering 7 kms.

The Donyi Hango team from Pasighat (East Siang) stood first and the Indian Army’s Aalo-based 4 Jakli-1 and 4 Jakli-2 stood second and third, respectively.

Seven teams from different districts and states took part in the competition.

The teams were Donyi Hango (Pasighat), Jakli 1 (army), Jakli 2 (army), Mishi Rafters, IKSA (Namsai), the Arunachal Pradesh Rafter & Canoe Association, and LMT Narcos.

The competition was organised under the command of director Geli Ete. (DIPRO)