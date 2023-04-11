RGU organises prog to raise awareness against corruption

RONO HILLS, 10 Apr: The teacher trainees of Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) education department organised a campaign to educate the public of Doimukh and Nirjuli about corruption, and to “generate community responsibility for preventing and countering corruption” on Monday, the university stated in a release.

“The 4th semester teacher trainees covered different localities with banners and slogans. They performed skits showing examples of how corruption is eating society and how it affects the life of every member of the community.

“The act taught the public to say no to bribery for a better future. They also had one-on-one interactions with the general public to make the local community members more aware of the need to stop corruption,” the release said.

Assistant Professor Dr Tage Monju Burman said that, “To ensure a better tomorrow, teachers and parents should work together to develop the correct ethical behaviour among the students, for somewhere, greed for money and selfish human nature drives people to corrupt practices.”

Associate Professor Dr Anga Padu urged the students to “contemplate on the role that each trainee can play in eliminating corruption from society through creating awareness,” it said.