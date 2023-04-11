Sansad Khel Spardha organised

ZIRO, 10 Apr: The first Sansad Khel Spardha for Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Daadi, Upper Subansiri and Kurung Kumey districts began at the Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium here in Lower Subansiri district last Saturday.

Addressing the inaugural event, DC Bamin Nime advised the athletes to be disciplined, and asked them to “stay away from drugs and other intoxicating substances.”

“Sports as a career have become lucrative and remunerative in this modern-day world, and the profession is no less than any other profession,” he said.

Retired DSP and iconic footballer of the state, Lod Henry Tabyo also inspired the budding athletes and extended his best wishes to them.

The Sansad Khel Spardha track events for U-16 boys and girls consisted of 100-, 200-, 800- and 1,500-metre races, while field events consisted of javeline and shot put throws.

Prizes were later distributed to the winners.

Among others, Lower Subansiri Olympic Association president Nani Takha, and its secretary Toku Soni were present during the occasion.

Altogether 106 athletes from the six districts participated in the events. (DIPRO)