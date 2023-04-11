World Homoeopathy Day celebrated

NAHARLAGUN, 10 Apr: The health services directorate celebrated the World Homoeopathy Day at the directorate’s conference hall here on Monday.

The day was celebrated to commemorate the 268th birth anniversary of the founder of homoeopathy system of medicine, Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, who founded the homoeopathy system of medicine in 1796 in Germany.

This years’ theme of the celebration is ‘Homeoparivar-Sarvajan Swasthya, One Health One Family’.

The celebration is aimed at promoting evidence-based homoeopathy treatment for the health and wellness of the entire community, capacity-building of homoeopathic practitioners to provide homoeopathy as the first line of treatment, and to encourage homeopathy as a treatment of choice.

During the programme, AYUSH DDHS Dr Dusu Laji highlighted the development of the homoeopathy system of medicine, and informed that homoeopathy is practiced in more than 85 countries, “and over one crore people use homoeopathy medicine worldwide for their healthcare needs.”

“Homoeopathy was introduced in Arunachal Pradesh in 1980 by appointing 10 homoeopathy medical officers. Due to its being cost-efficient and having fewer side effects, it’s gradually gaining popularity. Now there are 165 homoeopathy medical officers working under the health & family welfare department, National Health Mission, National AYUSH Mission,” he said.

Dr Laji further said that “93 homoeopathy units are functioning at co-located health facilities such as district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, and 39 AYUSH health & wellness centres are functioning at various sub-centres of the state, providing a holistic approach of treatment based on homoeopathic principles and practices to prevent diseases, promote health, reduce disease burden and out-of-pocket expenditure.”

Health Services Director Dr M Lego commended the homoeopathy physicians for their contribution and active participation during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also thanked the principal of Itanagar-based North East Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital (NEHMCH) “for deputing interns and students for duty during Covid pandemic.”

He advised the homeopathic fraternity to follow the principles and practices of the homoeopathy system of medicine “for its uplifitment, and create awareness among the public by conducting and participating in public outreach programmes.”

The celebration was attended by, among others, ex-joint AYUSH DHS Dr BVS Murty, NEHMCH Principal Dr KM Das, Joint DHS (Establishment) Dr D Wange, and Joint DHS (Leprosy) Dr TC Khrime.