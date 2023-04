Sansad Khel Spardha: Shi-Yomi emerge champion in Central Zone B

BASAR, 10 Apr: Shi-Yomi district with six gold, one silver and seven bronze medals emerged the champion of the zonal level Sansad Khel Spardha for Central Zone B, which ended here in Leparada district on Sunday.

Lower Siang (g-3, sil-4, br-2) and West Siang (g-3, sil-1, br-2) came in the second and third position, respectively.

Host Leparada bagged one gold, five silver and one bronze medals, while East Siang won one gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Upper Siang was at the bottom of the medal table with six bronze medals.

The Central Zone B comprised Upper Siang, Siang, Lower Siang, East Siang, West Siang, Shi-Yomi and the host district.

The closing ceremony was attended by Lower Siang DHDO Henrik Basar and Leparada Rifle Association general secretary Henson Bam.

The complete results

100-mtr race (boys): 1st: Baken Gamlin (West Siang), 2nd: Ligam Rime (Lower Siang), 3rd: R Tsering Gyana (Shi-Yomi).

100-mtr race (girls): 1st: Yanam Ruku (Shi-Yomi), 2nd: Aseng Pertin (East Siang), 3rd: Aseng Ngukir (Lower Siang).

200-mtr race (boys): 1st: Ligam Rime (Lower Siang), 2nd: Bommi Kamcham (Leparada), 3rd: Bagang Panging (Upper Siang).

200-mtr race (girls): 1st: Yanam Rijku (Shi-Yomi), 2nd: Geyir Ori (East Siang), 3rd: Kasinam Nokar (Upper Siang).

800-mtr race (boys): 1st: Tape Rida (Shi-Yomi), 2nd: Bommi Kamcham (Leparada), 3rd: Karik Boli (Upper Siang).

800-mtr race (girls): 1st: Yanu Mane (Shi-Yomi), 2nd: Manu Bunyi (West Siang), 3rd: Ome Peyang (Upper Siang).

1,500-mtr race (boys): 1st: Tape Rida (Shi-Yomi), 2nd: Tori Taba (Leparada), 3rd: Pejar Kamcham (West Siang).

1,500-mtr race (girls): 1st: Yanu Mane (Shi-Yomi), 2nd: Yamoti Mangkeng (Siang), 3rd: Ome Peyang (Upper Siang).

Javelin throw (boys): 1st: Kajom Bogo (West Siang), 2nd: Dumar Gara (Lower Siang), 3rd: Bomken Chisi (Leparada).

Long jump (boys): 1st: Limin Bomjen (Lower Siang), 2nd: Karik Ering (East Siang), 3rd: Rikjum Bui (Lower Siang).

Long jump (girls): 1st: Gampi Bam (Leparada), 2nd: Moter Nyori (Leparada), 3rd: Sion M Tayeng (East Siang).

High jump (boys): 1st: Chiman Gibi (Lower Siang), 2nd: Rikjum Bui (Lower Siang), 3rd: Karik Ering (East Siang).

High jump (girls): 1st: Sion M Tayeng (East Siang), 2nd: Gampi Bam (Leparada), 3rd: Sonam Tsering (West Siang).

Shot put (boys): 1st: Kajom Bogo (West Siang), 2nd: Dumar Gara (Lower Siang), 3rd: Tadlom Libang (Upper Siang). (DIPRO)